June 15 class looks at food forests

Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County will host a class about food forests and permaculture design morning of Saturday, June 15, at the McMinnville Public Library.

The free class will run from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s Carnegie Room.

It will cover creating sustainable ecosystems that provide food, shelter and resources for humans and wildlife; permaculture design principles; and the ecological benefits of food forests.

For more information, send email to info@edibleyamhill.org.