Judas Rodrigo Rocha 1998 - 2021

Judas Rodrigo Rocha went home to be with Jesus on April 28, 2021. He was born September 21, 1998, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Carmen Marie Ramirez. Judas has four older siblings, Leilani, Andres, Logan and Mandi, and one younger sibling, Faith Alexia. At a very young age, Judas took a huge interest in soccer. He played for many of his elementary, middle school and high school years. As he got older, he took an interest in skateboarding. Judas was just a natural in everything he did.

Judas has one daughter whom he adored, Jaliyah Faith Marie Rocha. His life was taken from us unexpectedly and our hearts are forever broken. He had a smile that could light up the room and his laugh was so contagious. Judas is survived by his mother, Carmen Ramirez; his sisters, Leilani Rocha and Mandi Sheets; his brothers, Andy and Logan Rocha; grandmother, Raquel Sanchez; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Faith; and his great-grandfather and great-grandmother.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, with interment to follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com