Juanita Smith 1939 - 2020

Juanita Smith was born in 1939 to Floyd W. and Irene C Giddings in Carlton, Oregon. She graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School and later went on to attend Phagans' Beauty School. She married Duane R. Smith of Whiteson, Oregon, on September 27, 1958. They went on to have three children.



She loved to play cards and camp at Taylor Park with family and friends. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and romance novels. She and Duane were apartment managers around the Salem area and volunteered at the Marion County React, both for many years. She was preceded in death by husband, Duane Smith, and sister, Pauline Lee. She is survived by her brother, John Giddings of Sherwood, Oregon, and her sister, Barbara Black of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by her three children, Hazel Shields, Ann Snauer and Allan Smith, all of Salem, her seven grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.