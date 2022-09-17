Joyce Lorraine Hess 1927 - 2022

Joyce Lorraine Hess was born March 2, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Dar and Bernice (Moser) Whitman. The family lived in Wakonda, South Dakota, before moving in 1941 to Newberg, Oregon, where Joyce first attended a one-room schoolhouse and then Newberg High, where she was the Newberg Berrian Queen and a High School Booster Girl. While in high school, she took the bus to Portland to work at Meier & Frank. On June 27, 1948, she married Richard Hess, her high school sweetheart, and they settled first in Corvallis where Richard was in college and then on a dairy farm in Dayton, where they raised seven children.

From 1957 until her death, Joyce was a charter member of the Junior Matrons. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Until five years ago, she still canned tomatoes every summer and dried fruit to share. She always kept ice cream in the freezer for visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by two sisters, Barbara of Newberg, and Gail of Irrigon, Oregon; her seven children, Steve Hess of Dayton, Oregon, Janet Woods of McHenry, Maryland, Susan Reese of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Mark Hess of Monitor, Oregon, Mike Hess of Willamina, Oregon, Brad Hess of McMinnville, Oregon, and Brenda Hess of McMinnville; 21 grandchildren; and 53 great-grandchildren. Preceding Joyce in death were her brothers, Mark, Gene, Glen and Ray. Joyce went to be with the Lord and her husband of 63 years on September 17, 2022.

The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 23, at Attrell’s Funeral Home in Newberg. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, at Pioneer Evangelical Church in Dayton, Oregon, followed by entombment at Valley View Memorial Park, Dayton Ave., Newberg, Oregon.