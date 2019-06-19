Joyce Elaine Lingle - 1936 - 2019

Joyce Lingle passed away June 19, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon, with her children surrounding her with love and support.

Joyce Elaine Rasmussen was born March 8, 1936, at her parent’s home in Lexington, Washington. Her parents were Walter and Clara (Brenner) Rasmussen. Joyce graduated from Kelso High School in 1954. She attended Lower Columbia College in Longview. In 1955, she married Merlyn J. Lingle (preceded her in death), who was her high school sweetheart. As a child Joyce enjoyed living on the family farm and participating in 4-H and grange activities. In high school, she participated in theater as a crew member, but eventually got a lead role in "Our Town," where she played opposite Merle, who was the leading man. The rest is history!

Joyce had four children, Roxie Ann Lingle (preceded her in death), Peggy Lynn Dunning of Arizona, Lori Lingle Elling (Cliff Elling) of Beaverton, and Michael Scott Lingle (Teresa Lingle) of McMinnville. She had nine grandchildren, Julie Griffin, Troy Horn, Ray Garcia, Michael Lingle, Angela Stutzman, Brian Lingle, Elsie Elling, Eben Elling and Connor Dunning. She had seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and deeply. She was also a devoted and faithful friend to many. They will all miss her greatly.

When Joyce lived in Longview, she was a member of the Longview Junior Women’s Club in 1958 and '59. She was a member of the Jaycees in Beaverton and Beta Sigma Phi in McMinnville. She was once crowned the Beta Sigma Phi Sweetheart. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 40 years, volunteering for the altar guild and choir. In 1974, she began working at McMinnville Community Hospital as a ward clerk before becoming a pharmacy tech. She worked there for over 30 years and was awarded Employee of the Year in 1991. Joyce loved hiking, walking, gardening and flowers. In 1988, she climbed to the top of Mount St. Helens with her family, including her 77-year-old mother. She had no fear of heights and in 1998 went up in an ultralight aircraft with her cousin. She also rode in a hot air balloon in 2004 with her husband, son and her grandchildren. After Joyce was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, she volunteered multiple times for Parkinson’s research at OHSU.

Services for Joyce will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, McMinnville. Memorial contributions may be made to OHSU Parkinson Center of Oregon and St. John Lutheran Church in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com