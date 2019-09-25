September 25, 2019 Tweet

Joyce "Dawne" Nicol 1926-2019

Joyce "Dawne" Nicol passed away on September 22, 2019, at the age of 93.

She was born April 9,1926, in Illinois. She married her high school sweetheart, Albert “Ab” Nicol in 1946. They moved from Illinois to Texas before moving to Oregon and settling in Dayton.

Dawne worked at Sartron in Newberg before retiring and starting her second career at Gray and Company. She retired for a second time but, once again, went back to work planting flowers for Albright nursery. Finally retiring for good, she became a regular member of the Putts Market coffee group. She loved walking to coffee with the ladies each morning and catching up on the news. She enjoyed high school sports and could be seen at football, basketball and softball games rooting on the Pirates.



Dawne is survived by her three children, Dale (Nick) Nicol, Barbara Thiele (Jim) and Abby Nicol (Martha), five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



A celebration of life will be held on October 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Palmer Creek Lodge in Dayton, Oregon. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to St. John Lutheran Church in McMinnville, where she was a long-time member.