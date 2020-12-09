Joyce Aughney Milesnick - 1922 - 2020

Joyce Aughney Milesnick, 98, longtime Gallatin County, Montana, resident, recently of McMinnville, Oregon, died peacefully December 9, 2020.



Joyce was born to Michael J. Aughney and Anna Cecrle Aughney on November 16, 1922, in Denton, Montana. Joyce was one of four children. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1940 and the Montana Normal College at Dillon, Montana, in 1942, where she earned a lifetime teaching certificate. Joyce taught 5th and 6th grades at the Montana Children’s Home in Twin Bridges, Montana, and 6th and 8th grades at Belgrade Elementary School, as well as substitute teaching.

Joyce married John Stanley (Stan) Milesnick, on January 2, 1947, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman, Montana. Joyce loved Montana and being a rancher’s wife. She was a generous and caring neighbor and would lend a helping hand to anyone. While she didn’t seek the limelight, she was present behind-the-scene in many community activities and belonged to two Bridge clubs. She was a master in the kitchen and her fried chicken and strawberry/rhubarb pies were renowned.

Following Stan’s death in 2013, Joyce moved to McMinnville to be close to daughters, Susan and Jan. She lived at Vineyard Heights Assisted Living facility where she was very active and known for her daily walks. Many residents kept track of the number of times she circled the facility.

Joyce will be remembered by her surviving family for her love of family, her compassion to all, her quick wit and her unfailingly positive attitude. She truly embodied the meaning of “a life well lived.” She will be missed greatly!

Locally, Joyce is survived by daughters, Susan Sager (Casey, Jayda, Aleta of Beaverton, Oregon) and Jan (Paul) Davis (Beth, Austin, Reid, Elliot Anderson of Monmouth, Oregon) and Scott (Ashley Fisher) Davis of Bend, Oregon. She is also survived by sons, Tom (Mary Kay) Milesnick of Belgrade, Montana, Ted (Patti) Milesnick of Boise, Idaho; and daughter, Sally (Tom) Sullivan of Cusick, Washington. She is additionally survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Joyce's name can be made to the Belgrade Community Library Foundation, 106 N. Broadway, Belgrade MT 59714, or Shodair Children's Hospital, 2755 Colonial Dr., Helena MT 59601 or the charity of your choice.



A private (due to COVID-19 restrictions) graveside service is pending at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.