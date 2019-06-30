Joy Maud Tackett - 1939 - 2019

Joy Maud Tackett of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away June 30, 2019, due to heart failure at the age of 89.

Joy was born August 25, 1939, in Lewistown, Montana, the oldest daughter of Thomas Wesley and Pauline Moberley. When she was seven, Joy and her family moved to Carlton, Oregon; she spent the rest of her life living in Oregon.

Joy attended schools in Carlton and graduated from Carlton High School. On November 22, 1946, she married William (Bill) Tackett, and they spent 58 years together. Together they had one son and four daughters.

Joy loved to sew, read and spent many years bowling.

She is survived by four children, Jerald Tackett of Carlton, Joanne Allen-Arney of Gilchrist, Oregon, and Jeanette Foy and Julia Mitchum, both of McMinnville. Joy was blessed with 11 grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) G. Tackett; daughter, Joyanne Locke; and great-granddaughter, Madison Langley Moore.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.