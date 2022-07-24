Joseph Walter Lalley 1937 - 2022

Joseph Walter Lalley, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away July 24, 2022, at the age of 85.

Joe was born March 18, 1937, to Ernest and DeEtta Lalley in Binghamton, New York. Upon graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1953, Joe went on to study Hydrology at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York. After graduation, Joe landed his first job as a Hydrologist for the United States Geological Survey in New York. This position soon moved Joe and his wife and son to Montana, where he worked for over 20 years. In 1978, Joe moved to Billings, Montana, and worked for the state of Montana until he retired. He also worked with various fire departments in New York and Montana over the years in both volunteer and paid positions.

With his first wife, Kathy, Joe had two sons, Dan (Sharon) Lalley of Kalispell, Montana, and Todd (Michelle) Lalley of Spokane, Washington. He would go on to marry Lila Lee in Billings, who preceded him in death. He was very proud to be a step-parent to Lila’s children, Dave (Mary) Winslow and Lori (John) Grimstad, both of Billings.

After he retired, he moved to McMinnville, where he was active in the local car club and was a member of various bowling leagues. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the cardiac rehab center. He truly cherished the friendships he built there over the years.

Joe was an avid bowler most of his life and served in various leadership roles with bowling associations. He loved fishing and hunting with his friends and family around Montana and was always willing to share great stories of these trips. His most prized possession was the restored 1967 Firebird convertible. He loved giving people rides in his car and going to car shows around Western Oregon.

He had a passion for firefighting and all things associated with it. He had an extensive collection of model firetrucks and books he had collected throughout his lifetime. It was not uncommon for him to randomly walk into a city’s fire station and strike up a conversation about what trucks and equipment they had.

Joe loved his family and friends deeply and cherished their relationships. He is survived by 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all. He is also survived by all four of his siblings, Eileen Purcell, Bob (Lauren) Lalley, Betty Pozsgay, and Chuck (Pat) Lalley.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you please support your local fire department or Salvation Army with a donation. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. August 5, at Mountain View Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Joe's life at 2 p.m. September 17, at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, followed by a reception (location to be determined).