Joseph Smith 1947 - 2021

Joseph Edward Smith, 73, passed away May 18, 2021. He was born December 5, 1947, to James Smith Jr. and Thelma Smith in McMinnville, Oregon.

Joe was a lifelong resident of Willamina/Grand Ronde. He graduated from Willamina High School and completed the vocational welding program through Chemeketa Community College. Joe became a master welder/fabricator and was well known throughout the region. He was also a member of the local band,The New Dawn, that was very popular in the '70s and '80s.

Preceding him in death were his parents and older brother, James Smith III. Joe is survived by his children, Richard (Amy) Smith of Grand Ronde, Melanie (Mike) Hubbard of Salem, Joey Smith of Willamina, and Mindy (Zach) Nichols of Amity. Joe had five grandchildren, Braden, Reece, Zeke, Calle and Michael.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 S.W. Washington St., Dallas OR 97338. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Green Crest Memorial Park, Sheridan, Oregon. A private family reception will follow.