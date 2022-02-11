Joseph Raymond Carl 1954 - 2022

Joseph Raymond Carl, a longtime resident of Southeast Alaska, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska, surrounded by family.

Joe was born May 13, 1954, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, the first of eight children to John Anthony Carl and Gloria Anna Swanson.

Joe graduated in 1973 from McMinnville High School. He followed his path of logging in Oregon until he made his journey to Alaska in 1982.

Joe married the love of his life, Debra Jeanne Proctor, on September 19, 1981, in Clallan Bay, Washington. Joe and Debbie had two children, Amber Carl of Oregon and Gerald Carl of Colorado. They had just celebrated their 42nd anniversary.

In 1982, Joe and Debbie moved from Washington to Big Salt, Alaska, a logging camp located on Prince of Wales Island. He worked for various logging companies throughout his life; he was known to many as “Sloppy Joe.”

Joe had three grandchildren, John Anthony Carl II,17, of Oregon, Dylan Joseph Carl, 12, of Colorado, and Josilyn Jeanne-Emmy Carl, 2, of Oregon. These 3 kids were his pride and joy.

Joe is survived by his wife, Debra Carl; daughter, Amber (Michel); son, Gerald (Stephanie); grandchildren, John, Dylan and Josilyn; brother, Douglas (Kerrie); and sisters, Mary, Susan, Joan and Patricia. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Gloria Carl; brothers, Johnny and Mark Carl; and niece, Amanda Stovall.

Celebration of life to be in Alaska at a later date and in Oregon this summer.