Joseph Ensign-Lewis 1985 - 2019

Joseph Ensign-Lewis, son of William Lewis and Lindy Bliss, passed away March 30, 2019, as a result of an auto accident. Services will be held at noon, Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, McMinnville Ward, 1645 N.W. Baker Creek Road. A GoFundMe link has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-joseph-ensignlewis. Macy & Son Funeral Directors will be handling the service.