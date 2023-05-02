Joseph Arnold 1943 - 2024

Joseph Arnold passed away peacefully in his home on September 26, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born January 16, 1943, in Brewton, Alabama, to parents Joseph and Elizabeth Arnold.



Joseph received a Bachelor of Science in Physics in 1965 from Georgia Tech University. He received a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Alabama in 1969, and in 1973 went on to complete his medical residency in Psychiatry from the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine. Joseph served as a Medical Officer in the Navy at Whidbey Island Naval Hospital, receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of Lieutenant Commander in 1975.



In 1976, Joseph and his family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he started a private practice in Psychiatry. For over three decades of his career, he worked for Yamhill County Mental Health, as well as other public mental health programs in both McMinnville and Polk counties.



Joseph had many talents and passions which he channeled into numerous activities – woodworking, drawing, math, physics, Tai Chi, being outdoors and, of course, his favorite: spending time with his family and friends. His legacy of kindness, love, and enthusiasm for always learning something new will be deeply missed.



Joseph is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bobbe; son, Christopher (Kristin); daughters, Nicole (Greg), and Danielle (Mike); and granddaughters, Lena, Sydney, and Reese. Joseph was preceded in death by both parents.



A Celebration of Joseph's Life is being planned for January 2025.