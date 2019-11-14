Josefa "Josie" Vigil 1946 - 2019

Josefa “Josie” Vigil passed away at home with family by her side on November 14, 2019, in Dayton, Oregon. She was born October 6, 1946, in Victoria, Texas. Josie was married to Reynaldo Vigil Sr. for 51 years. She was married on December 29, 1967, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Surviving are son, Israel Vigil, married to Jennifer Vigil, of Canby, Oregon, granddaughter, Gabriella Vigil; daughter, Priscilla McKay, married to Paul McKay, of Dayton, grandson, Thomas McKay; granddaughter, Miranda McKay; grandson, Hunter McKay; son, Rey Vigil Jr. of Sherwood, Oregon, granddaughter, Sophia Rae Vigil; triplets, son, Marcos Vigil, married to Emily Vigil, of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Monica Vigil of Portland; daughter, Marisela Vigil Pace, married to Christopher Pace, of Port Orchard, Washington; and stepdaughter, Raquel Pace and grand-stepdaughter, Carmen Pace. Siblings, Francisco Garcia, married to Susana Garcia, of Dayton; Elvira Martinez, married to Juan Martinez, of Newberg; Rita Perez, married to Jerry Best, of Carlton, Oregon; Isabel Vigil, married to Candelario Vigil, of Prosser, Washington; Atanacio Garcia of McMinnville; Erasmo Garcia, married to Esperanza Garcia, of Dayton, and Thomas Garcia Sr. (deceased); and step-siblings, Natividad Garcia Sr. (deceased) and Mateo Garcia (deceased).

Josie was a seamstress for 20 years at Oregon Glove Company in Salem, Oregon. She loved going to casinos, loved going to the beach and eating seafood, enjoyed sewing leather goods and clothing for her children when they were younger. She was an exceptional seamstress, enjoyed gardening, huge fan of Portland Trail Blazers, loved puzzles, game shows and cooking shows. In her younger years, she loved attending dances and was a fan of Elvis Presley and the Beatles. She loved her three cats, or “grandkitties”: Monkey, Sissy and Chowder, and loved spoiling her grandchildren and spending time with them and the rest of the family. She also loved cooking and enjoyed organizing family gatherings.

Josie was beautiful, the sweetest, who loved unconditionally and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. Josie wanted everyone to have a good time. She was the true definition of a mother. She was an unselfish, supportive, caring, loving mother and was very proud of all her children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. James Church. Memorial donations may be given to: GoFundMe: Josefa Vigil Memorial Fund, with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com