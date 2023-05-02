Jose Gonzalez Juarez 1976 - 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jose Gonzalez Juarez. He was born on December 22, 1976, in Cueramaro, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Maria de Jesus Juarez Raya and Isidro González. He was the baby of the family, the seventh child.

Jose loved to cook. He devoted 26 years of his life cooking delicious Mexican food at El Erradero Mexican Restaurant in Baker City, Oregon, where he lived.

Throughout the years, we would be blessed with visits from him every once in a blue moon. He always cooked a delicious meal for his family when he was visiting, and wouldn’t take “no” for an answer. He was a very thoughtful and positive person, was full of jokes and was the young fun uncle. He always had advice to give when needed on any topic. His random late phone calls were a favorite. He always had time for his family, even being on the other side of Oregon.

Our family was blessed to unknowingly spend his last five months of life with him. He moved to McMinnville in May of this year to be closer to his siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Although he had health issues, he always had a smile on his face. He never complained once; it was the type of person he was. He always went with the flow. He had many breakfast dates with his sisters, and many outings with his brother. He spent a lot of time with his many nieces and nephews, as well.

Jose unfortunately lost his battle to cirrhosis of the liver. He was surrounded by his family, whom loved him so very much. We know that even though he's gone, he is still there with us, sitting on his favorite side of the couch or in the sunniest spot outside.

A couple months before Jose passed, he had a dream about his mom. His mom passed away in 2007. He dreamt she was getting his room ready. It is a comforting thought that this whole time since that dream, his mom has been sitting on his freshly made bed, waiting for her baby boy to join her. And when he finally walked through that bedroom door, it was the happiest reunion, full of so much love.

Jose is survived by his two sons and daughter, three brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria de Jesus Juarez Raya and Isidro González.

We know we cannot bring him back. Although we all wish it, a piece of us went with him the day he passed away.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 11, at 3 to 7 p.m. at Macy & Son. Services will take place on Saturday, October 12, at 9 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church.