Jory Lee Abrams 1950 - 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jory Lee Abrams on April 20, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon. The eldest of four children, Jory, age 74, was born in Corvallis, Oregon, to Kathleen and Herb Miller.

Jory led a rich life, both personally and professionally. Her love for Gerry, her husband of 46 years, was the cornerstone of her life. They were partners in every sense of the word, sharing their devotion to family, friends, and community, (at Hillside, the moorage on Hayden Island, and Borrego Springs, California), their commitment to causes important to them and their love of travel and the arts.

Jory cherished her extended family and friends, and she and Gerry were a constant and engaged part of all their lives. She was both a mentor and a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, being there to celebrate their life's milestones and offering sage advice as they grew. She was the friend you could count on to be there to share your good times and comfort you in your sorrow.

Jory was one of only four women to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Portland State University in 1979. She went on to enjoy a long and successful career with CH2M Hill, and ultimately rose to the position of Vice President, Northwest Region, Traffic Transportation Manager. Jory retired in 2006, and made an effort to keep in touch with many of her CH2M Hill friends since then.

She was the president of the PSU Alumni Association for several years and was recognized as one of the first members of the PSU Distinguished Engineering Alumni. She was a driving force in the PSU Advocates’ successful effort to retain the Maseeh College of Engineering and Computer Science at PSU.

Jory and Gerry traveled often. They followed the Grand Prix through Europe early in their relationship, visited England numerous times, skied in Austria and Switzerland, and enjoyed several cruises in their later years.

Her family and friends will remember her for her unwavering love and support, her sense of adventure, and her intense drive to accomplish what she set her mind to. She laughed easily, was fiercely protective of her loved ones, and was always there for them in times of need.

Jory is survived by her husband, Gerald Abrams; her siblings, Page Miller, Lisa Houghton, and Clay Miller; 13 nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service honoring Jory’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.