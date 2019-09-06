Join Mac Senior Men’s Golf Club

The group aims to encourage active participation in the game of golf, while forging new friendships and enjoying camaraderie. Members are inviting interested participants to join the club at 7:30 a.m. at the Chehalem Glenn Golf Course (Mondays), Cross Creek Golf Course (Wednesdays) or Bayou Golf Course (Fridays).

Membership allows individuals to compete at all or any of the yearly events at a reduced price.

For additional information, contact Wayne Weiher at 503-472-7672 or Mark Vernon at 971-241-6636.