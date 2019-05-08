John Wilson Scoltock, M.D. - 1943 - 2019

John Wilson Scoltock, M.D., a beloved family physician, died peacefully at home with his family by his side in McMinnville, Oregon, on a sunny spring day, May 8, 2019. He was 75 years old. His sense of humor was still that of a 12-year-old boy, much to his family’s delight.

Born October 6, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, he grew up in Spencer, Iowa, in a family with two brothers. A childhood full of shenanigans also included camping and outdoor adventures which whetted his appetite for a lifetime of hiking, camping and fishing. His high school years were spent at Phillips Exeter Academy, an East Coast boarding school chosen by his parents and detested by John. He attended Iowa State University and then medical school at the University of Iowa.

A project to help a hospital in a small Puerto Rican village took him to Castaner for a few years until deciding to settle in McMinnville, where he practiced family medicine in his own office for 36 years. His Spanish speaking skills became well known in the community and many people found a doctor they trusted.

A community of good friends sustained him with laughter, trips, adventures and love. John was always an independent thinker who never went along with group think, abhorred phonies, and spent time thinking about the deeper meanings of life and society. His best friend and life partner, Sharon Scoltock, joined him in his life’s adventure with travels, family, days spent camping, mushroom and bonsai hunting, cooking gourmet meals and endless expressions of love, respect and humor.

John loved poetry. He recited T.S. Elliot and Robert Frost by heart. He spent many hours tending to numerous bonsai plants, a hobby of his for a long, long time. In his later years, he assembled intricate model airplanes. His grandkids kept him young and brought him joy. Each Thanksgiving, he gladly gave in to Eva and Madeline’s beauty salon, where his hair was trussed, nails painted and makeup applied in streetwalker style.

John is survived by his wife, Sharon Scoltock; children, Mark (Andrea) and Sarah Scoltock (Todd Slind); step-children, Kourtney Ferrua (Kevin), Kelly Reed, Randy Hallum (Jenny) and Scott Hallum; grandkids, Eva and Dylan Ferrua, Madeline and Owen Slind, Austin and Reed Hallum, Krystan Thompson (Mike) and Cory Hallum. He was predeceased by his brothers, Hugh and Jim Scoltock; father, Joe Scoltock; and mother, Claire Scoltock.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.