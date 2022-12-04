John Richard Goodwin 1936 - 2022

John Richard Goodwin, known to many of his friends as “Bad John,” passed away from complications of a stroke on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Brookdale in Salem, Oregon.

John was born May 15, 1936, to Walter and Ethel Goodwin in White Cloud, Kansas. From his birthplace, his family traveled west, settling in Dayton, Oregon, to call home. John attended school in Dayton until he enlisted in the US Army in 1955. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, in 1999.

John always shared his many stories of friends and family and his shenanigans of his childhood spent in Dayton. He did not like to miss the Oldtimers/Alumni Weekend held the last weekend of July in Dayton. There he would catch up with old friends and family. John was a gifted storyteller and never missed an opportunity to share a great story to tickle your funny bone.

John married Betty Byars in 1975. They remained married until Betty’s death in July of 2017. Their marriage was filled with time spent with grandkids and other family members. They treasured their time fishing on the Deschutes for steelhead as well as being park hosts at the Deschutes State Park for 20 years. They hosted many friends and family at their homes in Rowena Dell, Oregon, and Council, Idaho. Neither John nor Betty ever met a stranger and always invited one and all to sit at their dining table. Christmas was always special, and John’s handcrafted wood gifts were always appreciated. Picture frames, screened bug boxes for grandkids, doll beds and chests are just a few that come to mind. His peanut brittle never lasted long enough during the holidays. One more batch was always needed.

John leaves behind his brother, Martin “Buddy” Goodwin; nephew, Kelly Goodwin; nieces, Jo Goodwin-Springer and Debora Tice; four stepchildren and their spouses; numerous step-grands; and step-great-grands.



There will be no service at this time. To honor John, please take a day to go fishing, share a story or two along with your favorite beverage and complete your day with cheers to “Bad John."

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.