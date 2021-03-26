John M. Bridges 1936 - 2021

John M. Bridges passed away quietly March 26, 2021, at home with his loving wife at his side. He died of complications from CHF and Parkinson's disease. The second of five siblings, John was born November 11, 1936, in Seattle, Washington, to parents William Harry Bridges and Harriet Anne (Costello) Bridges.

He was a good man, and loved by many.

He served in the Navy on submarines, the USS Perch, and one of the first nuclear subs, the USS Halibut.

Surviving is his loving wife, Genevieve; four children by his previous wife; grandchildren; brothers, Bill and Tom; and sister, Ruth. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Dick.

He loved his farm in Sheridan, Oregon, and wanted to die there. He got his last wish.

He will be missed, but the biggest loss is felt by his loving wife and special friend, Genevieve.

John will have an honorable burial at Willamette National Cemetery. The funeral is by special invitation only.

May the love of my life of 23 and 3/4 years now be able to rest in peace and know our love was more real than any other love possible. I love and miss you. Your wife, Genevieve