John J. Plowman 1949 - 2021

Jack Plowman, of Newberg, Oregon, passed away suddenly December 16, 2021, with his wife and children by his side. He was 72.

John Jacob Plowman was born January 7, 1949, in McMinnville, Oregon, to John and Aileen Plowman, who nicknamed him “Jack” at an early age. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1967 and from Oregon State University in 1971. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. While attending OSU, he met and married Connie Bride of Sheridan, Oregon.

Jack spent his career working in technology—with Multnomah County, Evans Products Company and IBM. In retirement, Jack nurtured his love for woodworking, sharing it with others by making personal wooden gifts and mementos, toys for children, and flag cases for veterans. Most recently, Jack volunteered at George Fox University’s Maker Hub, helping students with their woodworking projects and sharing his love for the craft.

He is survived by Connie, his wife of 50 years; his daughter, Katie and her wife Ashlee; his son, Derek and his wife Angelena; and his sister, Judy Payne. His parents preceded him in death.

A private interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, McMinnville, followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice, or to the Sheridan Museum of History, P.O. Box 652, Sheridan, Oregon, 97378. Jack made several displays and picture frames for the museum’s artifacts.

