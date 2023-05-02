John H. Weeks 1946 - 2023

John Herbert Weeks passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2023. He was born July 30, 1946, to Jack and Helen Weeks in McMinnville, Oregon. John grew up in McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1964. He moved to Waldport, Oregon, where he raised his family.

John was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, clamming, crabbing, scuba diving, riding his motorcycle, hunting, operating heavy equipment, clearing land and building roads. For a few years, he served as an EMT volunteer on the ambulance crew in Waldport.

John is survived by his wife, Karen; and three children from a previous marriage: sons, Kendal Weeks and Jared Weeks; and daughter, Angela Mullins. He was blessed with five grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Robert Weeks of Willamina, Barbara Weeks and Jerry Weeks, both of McMinnville; and seven nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. No service is planned. His ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony.