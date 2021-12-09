John F. Kersting 1938 - 2021

John Francis Kersting, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away December 9, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer.



John was born June 26, 1938, to Frank and Helena Kersting in Calumet, Michigan. During his senior year at Calumet High School, and the year after, he served in the Michigan National Guard. John then joined the U.S. Airforce and proudly served our country for four years.



John settled in Phoenix, Arizona, working in telecommunications. He met his wife, Ellen, working in the same office, and he captured her heart with his warmth and charm. They married and had their first two children, Joseph and Marie. Then, in 1989, John’s career brought the family to Oregon, where their third child, Emily, was born. After over 30 years in the same industry, John retired. He spent his remaining days doting on, dancing with, and cuddling his adoring grandchildren. He and Ellen traveled North America, crossing off adventures on their bucket list and collecting beautiful memories along the way. John loved to collect all sorts of treasures and he created a mini-museum in his home with his "collection of collections."



He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Ellen; his son, Joseph (Brandy) Kersting; his daughters, Marie (Chris) Robinson and Emily (Mitchell) Hickey; his six grandchildren, Alexander Jon, Hunter, Fiona, Melody, Sawyer and Cooper; and his sister, Patricia Heikka.

John was a friend to everyone he encountered and a faithful man of God. He was the embodiment of love, loyalty, hard work and dedication. There are not enough words to express how much he will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday, December 18, at the Church on the Hill, 700 N. Hill Rd, McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.