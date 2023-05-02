John Eugene Hofenbredl 1942 - 2025

John Eugene Hofenbredl, a resident of Grand Ronde, Oregon, died Saturday, April 26, 2025, with family by his side, in McMinnville, Oregon. He lost his battle to Alzheimer's.

John was born September 12, 1942, in McMinnville, the son of John and Eileen Hofenbredl. He attended grade school in Grand Ronde and later attended Willamina High School.

John married Susan Yost in August of 1964, and later had four children. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eileen; his brother, Ronald; sister, Janice; and brother, Larry. He is survived by Jeffrey, Amy and (Jeff) Curtis, Barbara and (Don) Wood, and John and (Tina) Hofenbredl; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

John spent his career in the woods falling timber, running equipment, and driving log trucks. He initially started Hofenbredl Logging with his brother, Larry. Later, he started Fall Creek Logging, Inc. John has always been an enthusiast for working on hot rod cars, working in his yard, planting trees on his property, and always working on his own sawmills. He was well-known to be seen at a local car show.

A public viewing was held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, May 9, 2025, at West Valley Funeral Home in Sheridan, Oregon. Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Green Crest Memorial Park. A celebration of life followed at 3 p.m. at 30520 Salmon River Highway, Grand Ronde, Oregon 97347.