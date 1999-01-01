John Charles Okorn "Papa John" 1942 - 2021

First and foremost, John was a child of God.



John Charles Okorn was born in 1942 to his parents, John Okorn and Jennie Reese, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. to his parents. He grew up with his two sisters, Jennifer and Barbara. When he was 19, John joined the Navy and became a missile technician. He received two years of military schooling and served during the Vietnam War between the years 1963 and 1967. Most of John's military career was spent stationed aboard the USS Lafayette submarine. In the early 1980s, John gave his life to the Lord, moved from Hawaii to Oregon, and started a new life.

All John's favorite people called him "Papa." He never missed a birthday, holiday, or any excuse to get together with family, especially if there would be food and dessert! No family gathering was complete without Papa's stories. Family was his whole world.



John was a painter, an author, an avid reader, and a movie lover. He especially enjoyed playing video games and building with Legos. John worked mainly in sales. He spoke fondly of Hawaii and drew much inspiration for his paintings from the 13 years he lived there.



John leaves behind four daughters, Lesli Lucier, Cindi O'Brien, Shelli Wainwright, and Traci Herring; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.



"I thank Jesus Christ and will praise Him continuously forevermore."



John 3:16; Hebrews 13:5; Ephesians 2:8