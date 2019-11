John C. Henderson 1947 - 2019

John C. Henderson II passed away November 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Midi; his children, Marty (Amey) Jones, Sandy Delozier, Aimee (Brian) Maddera and Angie (Chris) Rapp; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Karen Fader; and his brother, Richard Henderson. No service is planned at this time.