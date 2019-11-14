November 14, 2019 Tweet

Joel Dean Jackson - 1962-2019

Joel Dean Jackson lost his battle with melanoma on November 7, 2019. He was the second son born to Carl and Sharon Jackson in General Hospital at Fifth and Evans streets, McMinnville, on August 1, 1962.

He grew up in McMinnville and graduated from Mac High School in 1980. As a child, he was involved with Sunday school, Cub Scouts, Little League and 4-H.

He joined the Navy and was active in the nuclear division of the atomic submarine for seven years. Returning home, he attended OTI in southern Oregon, where he learned the tool and dye business.

“Jo Jo” met and married Patty Meyers – the love of his life for the past 14 years. Joel worked for a tool and dye company in Newberg until they moved east. He acted as consultant for them before working 16 years in the Oregon State prison system until the end. He earned many awards and was warmly regarded by his fellow workers. One of his duties was chaperoning inmates while fighting fires in and out of state.

He was bright, had a good sense of humor, enjoyed life, was compassionate and loved his family. His hobbies included remodeling his home, gardening, camping, the beach and playing Yahtzee and dominoes.

Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mable Voll, and dad, Carl W. Jackson. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty; his mother, Sharon Jackson (Rich) of Newberg; his brother, John; sister, Judi (Curtis) Pratt; three stepchildren, Misty Viles, Leah Gray and Davidson Gray; four grandchildren, Jessica Bush, Alex Viles, Leola Gray and Quentin Mode. He also leaves behind his aunt, Corinne (Glen) Rice; cousins, Robin (Dwight) Sturn and Patrick (Fe) Malott; nieces, Larissa (Kenneth) Bernard, Holli (Daniel) Schuler and Coral Pratt; as well as several more aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the prison in Salem at a date to be announced. Contributions may be made to OHSU Cancer Research, Doernbecher Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.

He was full of love and will be missed by all who knew him. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com .