Jody Spencer - 1971 - 2019

Jody Spencer was born May 22, 1971, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Donald and Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer. He passed away February 11, 2019, in a car-related accident in McMinnville.

Jody grew up in McMinnville, attending Adams Elementary, McMinnville Middle School, and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1989.

He worked a variety of jobs over his lifetime. Early in his life, he worked for Compton’s Paving Company in McMinnville. When he moved with his family to Pendleton, he worked running a press for the East Oregonian newspaper. After moving back to the Willamette Valley, he worked for landscape supply companies in Salem. He returned to live in Yamhill County, to Willamina and back home to McMinnville. He earned his CDL, worked for McMinnville Gas, and then Carlton Farms. In the spring of 2018, he began working at Blue Star Gas.

Jody loved hunting. He liked guns and knives. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and clamming. He was a Beaver Believer, a Blazer fan and a devoted, passionate supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed listening to sports talk radio, classic rock and heavy metal. He liked history. He enjoyed watching movies about the military, the Old West and hunting. He also liked comedies. He liked doing the average outdoor activities and being in the woods. He liked to go camping and ride motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Cody; daughter, Kelsey; father, Donald; brother, Scott (Melissa); sister, Betti (Nathan); grandsons, Aden and Korbin; nephew, Adam; nieces, Sarah (Brandon) and Lacy (Nathan); great-nieces and -nephews; aunt, Betty; his cousins in the Freeman and Spencer families; his kitty, Snots; and his granddog, Jax. He is also survived by his good friends, Randy Spencer, Jason Friedrich, Todd Blayney, Tommy “Chille” Garcia, Bobby Marshall and Ken Strode. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie; sister-in-law, Debbie; and grandson, Theodore.

A celebration of Jody’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Rd. NW, Salem OR 97304. Casual attire. A reception will follow at the Oak Grove Grange Hall, 2670 Oak Grove Rd., Rickreall OR 97371.



Blue Star Gas has graciously started a contribution fund to honor Jody, with proceeds to benefit his son, Cody. Additional donations can be applied to the Jody S. Spencer Fund, through OnPoint Community Credit Union, 2430 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville, OR 97128.