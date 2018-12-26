Joann Ramer - 1931 - 2018

Joann Ramer passed away quietly on December 26, 2018, at the age of 87.

Joann spent many years working for Roth’s IGA in McMinnville. She also worked for Joe Albertson in the early days of establishing the Albertsons grocery chain. Joann finished her working career with the United States Post Office at the main branch in Portland, Oregon.

She was married to George Ramer for 60 years and was a mother of five boys and grandmother of 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joann was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Jon; sister, Eunice; and brothers, Richard and Wayne. Joann is survived by her sons, Michael, David, Nathan and Kelly, and her brother, Darrell Storholt.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com