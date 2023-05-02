Jim Russell Ledger 1937 - 2024

Jim Ledger, age 87, was called to Heaven on October 8, 2024, while surrounded by his family. Jim was born May 17, 1937 in Liberty, Texas, to Zona and Melvin Ledger. He chose not to graduate high school, and joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18. Jim was stationed at Norfolk Naval Air Station, Virginia Beach, Virginia. He served in the Navy from September 1955 to August 1961.

Jim met his wife, Cynthia (Hutchinson) Ledger, while visiting his brother, right after he completed four years of service in the Navy. They met on the sidewalk in front of First Baptist Church in Corona, California, and Cindy showed him where the Sunday school class was. They dated for two years and were married May 25, 1963, in Corona, at the same church where they met.

They were moved to Boise, Idaho, where he worked for Skyline Mobile Homes for seven years, then relocated again to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1972, to work for Skyline’s Corporate office as the Sales Manager. Jim also worked for Liberty Mobile Homes, Rex Mobile Homes and Ore-land Industries before retiring in 2007 while working for Macore Co. Inc. as the Sales Manager. Jim achieved his Master Gardener certificate at OSU and took photos for Macore as well.

Jim loved serving the Lord, teaching Sunday school, leading youth groups, golfing, fishing, and crabbing with his close friends, along with spending time with his family and two grandsons. Jim and Cindy are members of Bethel Baptist Church, and attend Unionvale Community Church.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Ledger; son, Mark Ledger; daughter, Connie Jonas, and her husband, Bryce Jonas; grandsons, Ryan Jonas and Patrick Jonas; one great-granddaughter; brother, Clifford Ledger; and sister, Lardell Collins. Jim was one of seven children.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Jim Ledger from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2024, at Michelbook Country Club.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.