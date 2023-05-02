Jim Heiser 1933 - 2025

Longtime resident, Jim Heiser, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2025, with his family and staff of Beloved Hospice and Rock of Ages TLC by his side. He was 91.

He was born September 20, 1933, in Ceresco, Nebraska, to Henry and Norma Heiser. He attended Dana College, a small Lutheran college, in Blair, Nebraska, for two years before serving two years in the Army in the 11th and 82nd airborne. Following his service, he returned to Dana College, where he met his wife, Carlene Petersen. He played football at Dana and was an all-conference offensive guard. Jim and Carlene were married in July of 1958; following Carlene’s graduation from Dana, Jim transferred to the University of Minnesota, where he graduated in June of 1960 with a degree in Physical Therapy.

They then moved to Carlene’s hometown of Eugene, where he worked until 1965, when they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where, for many years, he was the only Physical Therapist. He would regularly go to the hospital before and after office hours when they had patients needing therapy. He also was a member of the Lions Club and the Yamhill County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, rising to the level of Captain. Having a passion for horses, he packed horses into the Jefferson, Snake River and Eagle Cap Wilderness areas and camped annually with the posse at Canyon Creek in the Metolius River area. Later in his life, he enjoyed being on the property committee at Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Salem, working with his fellow church members picking up leaves every fall.

After several years following the death of his wife, he sold his five-acre property and moved to Rock of Ages, where he lived for several years and was a cherished member of the community. He especially enjoyed his daily lunch and dinners with his close male friends and residents at Rock of Ages.

The family appreciates all the wonderful care the staff of TLC and Beloved Hospice provided during Jim’s final days.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Carlene; and his brother, Paul. He is survived by his son, John (Kristi); daughter, Jennifer Lieuallen (Rich); grandson, Henry (Lindsay); granddaughters, Madeline Heiser and Lindsey Lieuallen; and two wonderful great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Rock of Ages or Saint Mark Lutheran Church.

A funeral for Jim will be held on May 17, 2025, at Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Salem; time yet to be determined.