Jewel Jacqulene (Jackie) Kelson 1927 - 2021

“Precious in His sight is the death of His children”

The evening of December 18, 2021, Jackie was sweetly and peacefully transitioned into her heavenly home. She was 94 years old.

Jackie was known for her friendliness. Whenever she walked into a room of people, she brought life and a spark. Anyone she hadn’t known before would become her friend within a very short time. Jackie was a hard worker, training her children to follow in her footsteps.

She, along with her mother and sister, ran the Lark Cafe in Willamina for several years. It was while she was working there that she met her husband, Alvin Kelson. They were married not long afterward and raised seven children in the Willamina and Sheridan areas. Alvin and Jackie remained married until his death in November of 2011.

Jackie went to work as a child, keeping house for neighbors. As an adult, she loved needlework, canning and taking care of her grandchildren. Always a hard worker, Jackie worked in canneries, was a rep for Stanley Products and then Avon, was employed with Linfield as a cook and caterer, and worked as a customer representative for Fotomat in McMinnville.

Jackie loved the Lord and enjoyed being involved in churches, serving as song leader and teaching Bible classes. Her entire life she gave with every bit of energy, time and money to help others.

Born in Wagner, Oklahoma, to Georgie and John Davis, she was educated in Oklahoma before moving to California, Texas, and finally settling in Willamina. Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings; her kind and wonderful husband, Alvin Kelson; daughter, Gloria Roberts (Dwaine); son, Louis Kelson (Marsha); and granddaughter, Katrina Zook. Survivors are daughters, Rita Kramer (Aaron) of Redmond, Oregon, Georgia Goodwin (Bob) of Kingman, Arizona, Shana Reid (Bill) of Grand Ronde, Ginny Kaiser of Willamina; son, Mark Kelson (Jill) of Monroe, Oregon; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; as well as 18 adopted grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

During her final days, Jackie would pray constantly for her family, that they would know and love the Lord. Her final words were, “I Love You.”

We love and miss you, too!

A memorial in celebration of Jackie’s life is planned for the spring.