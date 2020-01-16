Jerry Sparks 1938 - 2020

Jerry Sparks, avid outdoorsman and family man, passed away January 16, 2020, at the age of 81. He will be missed by his wife, Billie; children, Ken, Nancy, Chad and Jane; his grandchildren and everyone in his large family. He was Uncle Jerry not only to his nieces and nephews, but to many others as well.

Jerry was a forestry engineer with Hampton Tree Farms for over 30 years and enjoyed every bit of it. While working at Hampton, he graduated from law school at Lewis & Clark College. He loved doing anything outdoors, or just soaking up the sun in a chair.

Jerry was a loyal friend and kept in touch with childhood friends from Clatskanie, classmates at Oregon State University, Lewis & Clark College, friends from Hampton Tree Farms, as well as his many friends from McMinnville and Crooked River.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Evergreen Lodge in McMinnville. Some of Jerry’s favorite desserts will be served. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity.

