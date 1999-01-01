Jerald E. Smith 1930 - 2021

Jerry "Chief" Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 91. He was born in Chappell, Nebraska, to Floyd and Viola Smith, and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1936.

He served in the Army and National Guard from 1948 to 1953, and attended Portland State Business School. Before the career to which he dedicated his life, Jerry was a milk carrier for Darigold from 1951 to 1958. He joined the McMinnville Fire Department as a volunteer in 1953. He became fire chief in 1965, and served in this role until his retirement in 1989. Jerry was most proud of the strong volunteer fire department and McMinnville’s "new" fire station.

Jerry married Helen Krueger in 1993 and built his dream home on Baker Creek Road with the help of many friends. Jerry and Helen enjoyed many trips to Europe and Hawaii. He was an active participant with the American Red Cross and had blood donations of 159 pints. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, and is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Jeff (Liz) Smith, and Marsha Smith; his beloved grandchildren, Justin (Alicia) Smith, and Lisha (Zach) Dwyer; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Moen and Phyllis Robbins. No service will be held per his request; memorial donations may be made to the McMinnville Fire Department in memory of Jerry Smith. The Smith family would like to thank the many wonderful residents and staff at Hillside for their friendship and support.

