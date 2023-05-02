Jeffrey G. May 1952 - 2024

Jeffrey G. May, 72 years old, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Newberg, Oregon, after a brief illness. Jeff was born February 5, 1952, in Portland, Oregon, to Ernest "Bill" May and Geneva (Merritt) May.

Growing up in Forest Grove, Jeff graduated from Forest Grove High School in 1970. Jeff served in the US Navy from 1971 to 1975. He was home-ported in San Diego, California, serving on the USS Shelton and USS Hoel as a sonarman, where he participated in two Westpacs and a mid-shipman’s cruise. While aboard the Shelton, Jeff was deployed to Vietnam. During his time in the Navy, Jeff came to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Jeff attended Western Baptist Bible College (now Corban) in Salem, Oregon. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a double minor in Business and Biblical Studies. He also met the love of his life, Troy Ann, on the first day of college. They married in 1978, celebrating over 45 years of marriage.

Jeff graduated in 1988 from Dispensational Theological Seminary in Cherry Grove, Oregon, with a Master of Divinity.

Jeff worked for maraschino manufacturer Gray & Co. in Forest Grove for 23 years, followed by working for M.A. Hanna Resin and Lowe’s. Following a successful battle with cancer, he applied to work with Village Missions based in Dallas, Oregon. Village Missions supplies pastors to small rural churches that would not be able to otherwise afford a full-time pastor. From 2008 until his retirement in 2020, he served as pastor of Broadbent Community Church on the southern Oregon coast. He would often joke, “When most guys have a mid-life crisis, they buy a Corvette; I became a pastor."

Jeff loved his wife, family, and Hawaiian shirts but, most of all, he loved sharing God’s word with people.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill May; and son, Steven May. Jeff is survived by his wife, Troy Ann; daughter, Emily May and Brian Long; son, Craig May and Morgan Umberger; son, Grant May and wife Izzy; two grandchildren, Juniper and Jacobi Hogue; mother, Geneva May; and sister, Christine Tahran and husband Ralph. He is also survived by three beloved sisters-in-law; their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lafayette Community Church, 365 Third St., Lafayette Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to Lafayette Community Church or Village Missions, P.O. Box 197, Dallas OR 97338.

