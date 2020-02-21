By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • February 21, 2020 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Onslaught corroding every form of trust

It’s working: Too often, my internal response to political debate is a mixture of skepticism and outright disbelief.

It’s working, but for whom? Consider this definition from the National Endowment for Democracy:

“Disinformation — the use of half-truth and non-rational argument to manipulate public opinion in pursuit of political objectives — is a growing threat to the public sphere in countries around the world. The challenge posed by Russian disinformation has attracted significant attention in the United States and Europe; over time, observers have noted its role in ‘hybrid warfare,’ its use to degrade public trust in media and state institutions, and its ability to amplify social division, resentment and fear.”

Last year, journalist/author McKay Coppins, a staff writer for The Atlantic, took a deep dive inside the Donald Trump social media campaign.

Coppins, a veteran of 2016 campaign clashes with Trump, thought himself immune from the insidious impact of disinformation. However, as he reported this month in an Atlantic article titled, “The Billion-Dollar Disinformation Campaign to Reelect the President”:

“I was surprised by the effect it had on me. I’d assumed that my skepticism and media literacy would inoculate me against such distortions. But I soon found myself reflexively questioning every headline. It wasn’t that I believed Trump and his boosters were telling the truth. It was that, in this state of heightened suspicion, truth itself — about Ukraine, impeachment, or anything else — felt more and more difficult to locate.”

Coppins portrayed an alarming strategy being orchestrated by Brad Parscale, 2016 digital director for candidate Trump and a key player in the reelection campaign.

“Instead of trying to reform the press, or critique its coverage,” wrote Coppins, “today’s most influential conservatives want to destroy the mainstream media altogether … Parscale has indicated that he plans to open up a new front in this war: local news. Last year, he said the campaign intends to train ‘swarms of surrogates’ to undermine negative coverage from local TV stations and newspapers. Polls have long found that Americans across the political spectrum trust local news more than national media.

“If the campaign has its way, that trust will be eroded by November.”

We notice some subterraneous attacks on this newspaper similar to the kind of campaign Coppins described.

A little bit of paranoia? Perhaps, but like I said, it’s working!

People say politics today is all about the weaponization of information. More to the point, disinformation.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.