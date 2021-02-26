By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • February 26, 2021 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: A scavenger hunt for vaccine access

The law of supply and demand describes an economic interplay of price and production. With COVID-19 vaccines, however, limited supply plus boundless demand created an understandable scavenger hunt for life-saving vaccinations.

Many vaccination clinics for designated people have ended with insider access to leftover vaccine. That process, despite being unfair, has been accepted because those doses otherwise would have been discarded.

The scavenger hunt played out at clinics for Oregon’s priority list of vaccine recipients: first responders; health care workers and caregivers; justice system workers; K-12 educators and staff; Native Americans; and now, finally, people age 65 and older.

Those who learned of clinic schedules urged family and friends to drop by in hopes of vaccinations to otherwise ineligible recipients. Again, unfair but understandable, since those leftover doses would have been wasted.

But that begs the question: Why did Oregon fail to follow the real math of COVID-19?

Through Wednesday, 2,194 Oregon deaths attributed to the COVID-19 confirmed a long-known reality: 97 percent of Oregon’s pandemic victims were age 50 or older, including 52 percent age 80-plus. And 86 percent of Oregon’s COVID-19 fatalities had underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular, neurological, lung, kidney, diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases.

Elderly citizens, and particularly people with those chronic conditions, should have been among the first to be vaccinated; they should have been integrated into Oregon’s high-priority groups to ensure vaccines for people most likely to die from COVID-19 complications; the vaccine plan should have been better designed to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Oregon Health Authority reported this week that residents and staff at most licensed facilities for older adults and people with disabilities are receiving on-site vaccinations. However, older citizens living at home face discrimination from a system favoring people on the Internet.

I know, from experience. Being eligible by age for vaccination, I registered on the Yamhill County Health website. An email last week announced a “first-come, first-served” clinic by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, sending me immediately to the online appointment list. I connected on my third try, and moments later discovered all appointments for that clinic were filled.

I felt lucky, not quite guilty … but what about people who weren’t watching their email that afternoon? What about those who don’t have email? Nationwide, what about access to COVID-19 vaccinations clearly favoring certain segments of the population?

Here’s looking for the time, soon, when vaccine supply catches up with vaccination demand.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.