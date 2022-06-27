Jeanne Louise Hood 1931 - 2022

Jeanne was born April 24, 1931, to Harry and Louise Youngberg of Carlton, Oregon. During her early school years, she walked to a nearby one-room schoolhouse and later moved on to McMinnville High School, where she graduated in 1949.

She attended Oregon State College and majored in Home Economics, graduating in 1953. While there, she was active in InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and attended the local First Baptist Church, where she met Wayne Hood. Wayne and Jeanne were married on July 10, 1954.

During the subsequent years, they followed Wayne’s teaching career to Corvallis, Hillsboro, Corvallis again, and eventually Ashland. Along the way the family grew, with Douglas arriving in ‘54, Clifford in ‘56, Ronald in ‘58, and Andrew in ‘61.

While in Ashland Jeanne was busy managing the household and raising four active boys. Still, she found time to teach adult sewing classes, host after-school Bible classes for neighborhood children, and teach Sunday school.

When Wayne retired, she returned to the family farm. Wayne built a greenhouse that Jeanne could use for her many orchids, and they hosted orphaned llamas in the pasture. She and Wayne enjoyed 10 years there together.

In 2001, Wayne passed away. Jeanne always had a heart for missions and began going on short-term mission trips. She eventually traveled to Ecuador four times, and twice to both Senegal and Honduras.

Jeanne passed into the hands of her Savior on June 27, 2022. She is survived by her four boys; two daughters-in-law; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a woman who loved the Lord, loved her family, and prayed for them daily.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Baker Creek Community Church, McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.