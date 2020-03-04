Jeanie Kay Yoast Sandall 1963 - 2020

Jeanie Kay Yoast Sandall was born in Dallas, Oregon, on May 6, 1963, to Gary Richard Yoast and Mary (Tharp) Yoast. She joined sister Dawn, who was 14 months old. Jeanie died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 56 years old.

She went to Baptist Kindergarten and first grade at Campus Elementary in Monmouth. Our family moved to the Sheridan area in 1970. She attended Chapman Elementary for the third though eighth grades, and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1981. She attended Linfield College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Jeanie was a hard-working student and was usually on the honor roll. In junior high and high school, she joined Rainbow Girls and served a term as Worthy Advisor. She was also a Girl Scout during grade school. She was in the band and played clarinet.

After college graduation, she searched for a few years for a good job and landed a job with Yamhill County in the appraiser’s office. She worked there for 20 years. After that, she had several jobs which didn’t seem to fit. Recently, she worked for Fraley Medical Transportation, which she enjoyed. She felt like she was really helping people.

She met Terrill “Terry” Duane Sandall and they lived in West Salem for a few years after their marriage. Later, they bought a small acreage near Hopewell and named it T & J Ranch. They have goats and chickens, dogs and cats. Jeanie collected Dachshund dog figurines of all sizes. She liked to crochet, read and was an avid Scrabble player. Her most favorite thing was estate sales. They have lost a great customer! She also immensely enjoyed her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

She leaves behind her husband, Terry; her mother and stepfather, Frank and Mary Phillips of Sheridan; her father, Gary Yoast of Willamina; her sister, Dawn Hayes of Willamina; niece, Beth Reed; nephews, Mathew Parlette and Tyler Hayes; and eight great-nephews and -nieces.

There will be a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville. Please make contributions to Baker Creek Community Church in lieu of flowers. Jeanie would really appreciate that. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com

