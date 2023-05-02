Jean A. Pearson 1928 - 2025

Services for Jean A. Pearson, of Willamina, Oregon, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. A viewing will take place at 9 a.m., prior to the service.

Jean was born September 14, 1928, in Genoa, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Ray and Serena (Harper) Bailey. She married Frederick H. Pearson on June 2, 1951. He passed on February 2, 1998.

Jean was a member of the Willamina Christian Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 4211 in Willamina.

Survivors include Rodger Pearson (Donna), and Colleen Lee (Dean); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Frederick; brothers, Gordon, Alvin, Paul, and Ross Bailey; and sisters, Inez Stevens, Erma Baker, Dorothy Bailey, and Neva Lee.

