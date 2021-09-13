Jay Allen Shenefield 1957 - 2021

Jay Allen Shenefield, of McMinnville, Oregon, lost a long and courageous battle against an unrelenting brain infection. He passed away September 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his wife and sister.

Jay was born April 7, 1957, in Bremen, Indiana. When he was seven, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Jay spent his formative years riding dirt bikes in the desert, camping in Oak Creek Canyon and being a short order cook at IHOP. Jay graduated from Washington High School in 1976. After graduation he attended truck driving school.

Jay drove trucks off and on for 30 years, but was a salesman at heart. Combining his passion for sales and knowledge of the road, he found his true calling in building and selling heavy trucks. His driving experience, mechanical aptitude and honesty made him a very successful salesman.

Under his sometimes-rough exterior was a generous, kind, fun-loving heart, and he was well known for his boisterous laugh. He loved animals and was a natural animal whisperer. He was a straight shooter and did not mince words. You always knew where you stood with Jay. He was a fabulous cook and took great enjoyment in feeding everyone, even to the point of force-serving more food onto their plates while announcing “There’s more left, eat more!” And if Jay asked you how your car was running, whether it was in good condition or not, he would be under the hood in the next few minutes.

Jay was happiest when he was on the water. He loved sailing and he loved his ski boat. He taught dozens of kids to ski, wakeboard and what it meant to go “extreme tubing.” His one rule: you couldn’t get back in the boat until you stood up on the skis or wakeboard.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Shenefield; grandparents, Warren and Maree Shenefield, and Dr. Asher and Myra Schmitt.

Jay is survived by his mother and step-father, Reverend Robert and Janet Snyder of Muskego, Wisconsin; wife, Jill Shenefield of McMinnville; and her three sons, Luke Jacoby of Wilsonville, Oregon, Dustin Jacoby of McMinnville, and Jonathan Jacoby of Tacoma, Washington; sister, Lisa Garrett of Concrete, Washington; son, Brian Barr of Canon City, Colorado; nephews, Davin Garrett of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Ryan Garrett of Phoenix, Arizona; niece, Gabrielle Garrett of Tacoma, Washington; 10 grandchildren; two dogs and one cat.

Jay will be sorely missed by all.

Memorial donations may be made to Providence Hospice, the Epilepsy Foundation Oregon or Homeward Bound Pets in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences please visit www.macyandson.com.