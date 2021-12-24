Jason Pelletier 1978 - 2021

Jason Pelletier was called upon by the Lord on the evening of December 24, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many who loved him dearly. His truth in life was being a father and surrounding himself with people who cared deeply about him and his family. He loved the Green Bay Packers, country music, learning, but, most importantly, his family. He was incredibly smart, had a mind full of knowledge, and was so very, very funny.

Sadly, he left behind his wife of 23 years. He and Heather had the kind of love for one another that everyone always wishes for. They are the true definition of soulmates.

He was such a proud father to his two beautiful daughters, whom he loved and cherished deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Pelletier of Salem, Oregon; his two daughters, Erin Pelletier and Caitlin Pelletier, along with Caitlin’s boyfriend. Mathew Perlot; his father and mother, Bernard and Becky Pelletier; his sisters, Patti Raether and husband Mike, and Eva Watson and husband Sean; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and so, so many friends.

Jason left earth alongside his mother, Linda Diana Lee. They now rest in peace.

Hug and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you, as sometimes tomorrow never comes.

