Janice Dugan 1939 - 2021

Janice (Link) Dugan passed away early in the morning on January 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones and friends, at the age of 81. She bravely battled breast cancer and then later it metastasized throughout her body.

Janice was born December 28, 1939, to Virgil and Mary Link in Orchards, Washington. She met Richard Dugan, her husband to be, in Camas, Washington. They were married on November 12, 1960. They lived in Camas, then later moved to the Portland/Tigard area. In 1978, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon.

Janice was beautician and worked at several hair salons throughout her career. Then she started up her own partnership salon business with Pat Taylor, “Classic Hair Design," at Bunn’s Village in McMinnville. Later on in her career, she did at-home hair care services and worked part-time as one of Alterra Wynwood’s hair stylists. She retired from the hair styling business after 40+ years.

Janice was strong, courageous, caring and kind-hearted. She would always put herself before others. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, camping and reading.

She is survived by her son, Todd Dugan of McMinnville; her daughter, Carol Moore of Carlton; her two grandchildren, Jennifer and Melissa; her brother, Tom Link of McMinnville; and her two nephews, Sterling and TJ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mary Link; her husband, Richard Dugan; her brother, Ned Link; and her sister, Sylvia Slothower.

The family will plan a small graveyard service at a later time.