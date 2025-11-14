November 14, 2025 Tweet

Janice Allen: Citizen support critical for footbridge project

About the writer: Janice Allen is a direct service professional with MV Advancements in McMinnville. She served previously as associate director of public relations at George Fox University, assistant director of publications at Lewis & Clark College and features editor at the Newberg Graphic, where her husband serves as managing editor.





Attention nature lovers: Please attend an open house Wednesday, Nov. 19, to show your support for a walking bridge across the creek at Ewing Young Park.

The footbridge would allow access to 11 acres of Park and Rec land, allowing walking trails to follow. The open house is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at Chehalem Park & Recreation District headquarters at 125 S. Elliott Road in Newberg.

The park district will also host a virtual open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 via Zoom. The URL is tinyurl.com/msdxzd9x and the meeting ID 842 3129 7328.

A little background as to why citizen support is vital to getting the bridge:

In 2023, newly elected park and rec board members Jason Fields and Matt Smith voted it down.

At a CPRD board meeting prior to the election, Fields snarled to longtime CPRD Superintendent Don Clements, “I’m telling you, Don, the moment we get elected and sworn in, that bridge idea is dead, OK? I want to be clear about that. That bridge idea is dead … I’m not in charge right now, but I’m telling you for sure we are going to kill the bridge idea.”

Why such vicious opposition by the two new board members? Because they felt its approval might lead to approval of other bridges and trails in Yamhill County, and some big-money campaign contributors were adamantly opposed to one trail in particular — the Yamhelas Westsider.

It is widely known that one source of big money in Yamhill County politics is the George family, which owns and operates one of the largest hazelnut processing companies in the country. Political action committees controlled by or primarily funded by the George family spent more than $35,000 in the May 2023 election, according to a News-Register article, “Shell game: How the hazelnut-heavy George family is dominating elections spending in Yamhill County.”

So, the Georges funnel loads of money into helping elect Newberg and Yamhill County candidates. There’s nothing wrong with that. They may donate to any candidates they please. Where it becomes very wrong is when candidates represent only the big money that helped get them elected and blatantly ignore the wishes of the citizen majority.

Newly elected CPRD board members Jason Fields and Matt Smith were perfect examples.

According to the “Shell Game” article, some of the George money in the 2023 election went to supporting Fields and Smith. And it paid off handsomely for the Georges.

Don responded to Jason’s and Matt’s heavy-handed decimation of the bridge by saying Newberg residents have indicated over the years that they want the additional land developed. His words proved prophetic at a board meeting later that year, when people filled the room to show their support, many standing for the entire meeting,

The same goes for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail. Yamhill County commissioners who have received campaign money from the Georges have been working stealthily to get rid of the trail. This is the polar opposite of what Yamhill County citizens want, as 3,200 signatures in favor of the trail attest.

Yamhill County citizens, let’s stand up to big money. Let’s show up to support the Ewing Young footbridge.