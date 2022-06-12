Janet Sue Kent 1937 - 2022

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Macy & Son, for Janet Sue Kent of McMinnville, Oregon. She passed away peacefully on June 6. 2022, after succumbing to complications from rapidly progressing Lewy Body dementia.

Janet was born February 26, 1937, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Harry and Ruth Bally. She graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Oregon. She married her high school sweetheart, Ward, on July 12, 1958. They were married almost 53 years before Ward passed away in 2011. After high school, she worked as clerk/typist for PGE. In 1963, they started their family and Janet became a stay-at-home mom. Over the years, she would volunteer in the classroom, as well as help with various Scouts and Young Life activities. After her children were grown, she worked as the secretary at Senior Services, and later was the Attendance Secretary at Duniway Middle School. She made many wonderful friends at Duniway, and in her retirement years she would regularly meet with the group who affectionately referred to themselves as the Duniway Divas.

Janet was a Godly woman with a servant’s heart and was always willing to help wherever she could. Whether she donated to a worthy organization or to someone whom she learned had a particular need, she looked for ways to go the extra mile and give them something extra-special. She sewed many baby blankets for various organizations in need and helped in the kitchen at church many Sundays. She was affectionately known as the "cookie lady" to many who benefitted from her willingness to whip up a batch of fresh chocolate chip cookies for any occasion. Every Christmas, she lovingly made pumpkin bread and delectable Christmas goodies for neighbors, friends and family. She loved her flowers, and regularly had a yard full of pots and colorful blooms she planted throughout the spring and summer. Even a few weeks before she passed, she longed to be out planting her pots. But the one thing she loved even more was her family. Her heart was happiest when all her loved ones could be together and she could have a meal or celebration in their honor. No detail was ever missed, as anything but above and beyond was considered subpar. She had a feisty independence about her, but loved her people deeply. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Janet is survived by her son, Dave Kent of La Pine, Oregon; her daughter, Michelle (Tom) Joel of McMinnville; grandkids, Jason Kent, Courtney Guilmette (Wyatt), and Ryan Joel; great-granddaughter, Kora Guilmette; and sister, Dee, of Gresham, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward; her parents; and two brothers, Larry and Don.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to With Courage, Seeds of Hope, or Young Life of McMinnville in c/o Macy & Son.