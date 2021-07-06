Janet M. Baker 1930 - 2021

Our beloved mother, (Great)grandmother, aunt and friend, Janet M. Baker, 91, died peacefully on July 6, 2021, in Newberg, Oregon. The private interment will be on August 9, 2021, at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Memorial Cemetery.

Janet was born April 19, 1930, to Warren Thomas and Cecile (Spooner) McDonald at home in Redmond, Oregon. In Janet’s youth, the McDonald family lived in Eugene, Portland and Yamhill, where Janet attended school and graduated from high school as the class president in 1948. In her youth, she enjoyed horses, playing with her sisters, Kay and Charlotte, and helping her dad on the farm. She graduated in 1952, one of three women who pioneered the business administration program at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, with a major in business. Janet made life-long friends there and in the Lambda Lambda Sigma sorority.

Janet married her college sweetheart, Roy Earl Baker, on August 10, 1952. Roy and Janet moved several times throughout their marriage, but primarily lived in Yamhill and Forest Grove. Upon Roy’s retirement, they became full-time RVers, traveling the country, settling in Surprise, Arizona, where Janet lived until moving back to Oregon in 2015, settling in Carlton.

For most of Janet’s life, she was a stay-at-home mother but did work at Portland Community College in Rock Creek in the Admissions Office for five years after her children had left home. She also worked in the Activities Department at Happy Trails and did housesitting for residents of Happy Trails.

Janet loved life and lived it to the fullest, was a loving, devoted and supportive person who cherished her relationships with God, family and friends. She read her Bible and devotions daily and attended church throughout her life. Janet was a consummate homemaker, gracious hostess and engaged mother leading Brownies and Girl Scouts. She was also very active in P.E.O. chapter DJ in Forest Grove and the Happy Trails Group in Surprise. She loved to sing and dance, gardening, sewing, needlepoint, reading and playing golf, as well as being an avid sports fan.

Janet was preceded in death by Roy; her parents; and her sisters, Kathryn Schrepel and Charlotte Smith. Janet is survived by son, Thomas (Marcia) of Carlton, Oregon; daughter, Susan of West Sacramento, California; son, Glen (Doris) of Sandy, Oregon; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Gifts in Janet’s honor may be offered to the Dementia Society of America, American Cancer Society, or P.E.O. Oregon Charitable Trust with Janet Baker in the memo line, and sent to Chapter DJ, P.O. Box 613, Forest Grove OR 97116.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. September 12, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Casino, 27100 S.W. Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde, Oregon, in the Kalapuya Rooms. The family invites family and friends to come prepared with a memory to share. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com