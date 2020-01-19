Janet Lorraine Haugen 1941 - 2020

Janet Lorraine Haugen was born November 8, 1941, in Puyallup Washington. She passed peacefully on January 19, 2020.

Janet brought spunk, determination, love and compassion to life. She touched many people with her gentle kindness. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing/quilting and living in the peace of the country.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Norman Haugen. She is survived by her son, Richard Haugen and his wife Vicky of Newberg, Oregon; her daughter, Janelle Galvan and her husband Herman of Sparks, Nevada; sister, Joanie Cooper of Molalla, Oregon; six grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Amy, Nicholas, Kyle and Kody; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. February 29, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall, 2010 E. Tilbury Street, McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation on behalf of Janet to the ALS Association of Oregon, 700 N.E. Multnomah Street, Suite 210, Portland, OR 97232.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.

