Janet Diane Maxwell Browning 1953 - 2022

Our world lost a beautiful soul on February 7, 2022. Janet Payne went peacefully in her home in Russell Springs, Kentucky.

Janet was born March 3, 1953, to Jack Maxwell Sr. and Beverly Buffum in Los Angeles, California. She was three months old when her father moved her to Indiana to live with her mom, Mildred Maxwell, who raised her and six other children.



Over the years she had four beautiful daughters. In 1974, she fell in love with Eddie Lee Browning, and was married to him for 39 wonderful years, until his passing in 2009.



In 1980, they left Indiana and moved to McMinnville, Oregon. She worked as an in-home caregiver for 10 years. She loved to care for others and was always lending a helping hand to those in need. In 1985, they moved to Newberg, Oregon, where she worked for Ushio for five years, before working for 15 years at Suntron Electronics.

In 2014, she met Danny Payne and moved to Russell Springs. They married on October 3, 2015. Janet touched the lives of so many people and will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Jack Maxwell Jr. and Joseph Maxwell.



Janet is survived by her husband, Danny, and son, Jered Payne of Russell Springs; six brothers, James Maxwell of Newberg, Jerome Maxwell of Indiana, Jay Dee Maxwell of McMinnville, Steve Acheson, Mike Acheson and Ted Sinclair, all of California; four sisters, June Nealy of Alvin Texas, Angie Hurst of Iowa, Joyce Davis of California, and Rae Anne Schneider of Washington; four daughters, Jennifer McDuffie of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Mishell Strege of West Linn, Oregon, and Sondra Blum and Joni Kinslow, both of McMinnville; 15 grandchildren whom she loved more than words can express; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Stella Roseann, whom she never had the chance to meet them but loved them anyway; and last, but not least, her loving pooch, Chloe.



Celebration of life at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Stafford Christian Church, 23215 S.W. Newland Rd., Wilsonville, Oregon 97097.