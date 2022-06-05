Janeen LaMoreaux 1944 - 2022

Janeen LaMoreaux passed away June 5, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born July 19, 1944, to Adolph and Evelyn (Cowgill) Meyer in Los Angeles, California. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1962 and went on to marry Ray LaMoreaux.

Janeen was a longtime owner of property near Dundee, Oregon, where she had Appaloosa horses, along with cats, dogs, a goat, and a rabbit who were the “children” in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in 2001. She is survived by siblings, Penny and Robin Morgan of Dallas, Oregon, Jeffrey Meyer of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Cynthia and Jeff Poulin of Salem, Oregon, Dawn and Michael Herrick of Newberg, Oregon, and Mara and Bill Gibbons of Richland, Washington; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals, in care of Macy & Son.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.