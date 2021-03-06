Jane Selisch 1937 - 2021

Jane Selisch left us on March 6, 2021. She was born at the McMinnville Hospital on March 21, 1937, to John and Ellen Harrington, and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1955. When Jane entered a room, she turned heads with her presence of elegance, class and kindness. She met Walt Selisch on a double date and they were married April 16, 1956. They had two boys, Max and Kurt. Jane was a fourth-generation Oregonian; her maternal great-great-grandparents were Jacob and Eliza Wortman, who endured the rigors of the Oregon Trail in a covered wagon. They settled in Oregon City in 1853, but eventually moved to McMinnville and founded the first bank for the town. It was the oldest independently owned bank in Oregon until it was sold in the 1980s. Her grandfather was Ralph Wortman, who was a well-known civic member in McMinnville.

Jane worked at the bank until the Selisch family moved to Bend in 1969. After moving to Bend, Walt and Jane started Selisch Insurance Agency and worked there until they retired. She enjoyed hiking, skiing, playing cards, wildflowers, bird watching, trail rides on her horse Buddy, and her many friends. She especially enjoyed the times spent at her grandfather’s beach cabin in Pacific City. After retirement, Walt and Jane traveled extensively in their motorhome, mostly Arizona in the winter and salmon fishing at British Columbia's Pacific Playgrounds in the summer. They also traveled to Maui on numerous occasions, and the beauty of the island was another of Mom's favorite places.

Unfortunately, in her later years she suffered from dementia, but always had a smile on her face and could recognize family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She leaves behind her husband, Walt; sons, Max and Kurt; and grandchildren, Sam, Reid and Avery. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brooke.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association – act.alz.org/donate To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com